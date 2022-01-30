Barclays PLC Acquires 148,538 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 1,189.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,023 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,538 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Peabody Energy worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at $87,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BTU shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $3,091,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.