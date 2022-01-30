Barclays PLC Acquires 23,391 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 81,926 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 436.3% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGHG opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

