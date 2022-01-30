Barclays PLC Acquires 25,378 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Methode Electronics worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 338,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 88,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

