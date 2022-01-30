Barclays PLC Acquires 41,174 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,771 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 30.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

