Barclays PLC Acquires 8,739 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $191.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.60 and a 200-day moving average of $213.82. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $157.26 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

