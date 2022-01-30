Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 163.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Verra Mobility by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,282,821 shares of company stock valued at $122,266,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.70 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.