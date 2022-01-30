Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 31,328.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.