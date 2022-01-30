Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Plexus worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Plexus by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Plexus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Plexus by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Plexus by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.