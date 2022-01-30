Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Monro worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 116.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Monro by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $72.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

