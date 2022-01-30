Barclays PLC Buys 14,635 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trinseo worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Trinseo by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 327,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trinseo by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trinseo by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $53.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

