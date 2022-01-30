Barclays PLC Buys 24,596 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2,732.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $89.26 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.72.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

