Barclays PLC Buys 2,817 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 41.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EBS. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

EBS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

