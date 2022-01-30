Barclays PLC Buys 49,097 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 200.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,714,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

