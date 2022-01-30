Barclays PLC Buys 5,437 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

