Barclays PLC Buys 5,911 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 54.1% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vicor by 271.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $291,122.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,524 shares of company stock worth $17,976,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average of $128.36. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

