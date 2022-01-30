Barclays PLC Buys 98,116 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 901.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $613,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $811.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

