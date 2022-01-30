Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 215.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Middlesex Water worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.