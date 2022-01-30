Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

