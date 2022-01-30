Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after buying an additional 494,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,712,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,391,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,755,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

