Barclays PLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,157 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $88.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

