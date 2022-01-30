Barclays PLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 103.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,137 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of United States Cellular worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 124.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NYSE USM opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

