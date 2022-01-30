Barclays PLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kforce worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kforce by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

