Barclays PLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 390,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $951.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

