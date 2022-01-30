Barclays PLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 224.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of E.W. Scripps worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSP stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

In other E.W. Scripps news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

