Barclays PLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498,254 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.04% of Quad/Graphics worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 118.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth about $1,598,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 233,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QUAD opened at $4.37 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $238.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $706.10 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 27.36%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

