Barclays PLC Increases Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of ArcBest worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

ARCB opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

