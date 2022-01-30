Barclays PLC Increases Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 124.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of AtriCure worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $202,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 13.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,636. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

ATRC opened at $61.06 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

