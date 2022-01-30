Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 4,256.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $89.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.89.

