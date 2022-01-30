Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Albany International worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Albany International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

