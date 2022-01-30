Barclays PLC Purchases 3,686 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Copa worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

