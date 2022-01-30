Barclays PLC Purchases 37,709 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,709 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 8,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

