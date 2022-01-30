Barclays PLC Purchases 938 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Heska worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heska by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heska by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heska by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heska stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.93. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $125.16 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Heska’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.17.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

