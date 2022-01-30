Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,177 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at $681,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

