Barclays PLC Sells 42,330 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,330 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

