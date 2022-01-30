Barclays PLC Sells 5,503 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Energizer worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Energizer by 93.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 374,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 180,927 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 785,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 409,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

