Barclays PLC Sells 7,856 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.29. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.