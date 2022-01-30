Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B opened at $45.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 5,159.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.