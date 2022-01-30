Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.
B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.
B opened at $45.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64.
In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 5,159.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Barnes Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.
