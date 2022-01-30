Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Position Cut by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,699,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 5.33% of Barnes Group worth $112,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 251,344 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $9,338,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 699,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 342.2% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 181,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 140,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,051 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

