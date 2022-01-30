Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 293,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,497. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56.
In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 207,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $585,045.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 210,963 shares of company stock valued at $593,531 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
