Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 293,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,497. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 207,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $585,045.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 210,963 shares of company stock valued at $593,531 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the third quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 70.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

