Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $111.74 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00108368 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,840,445 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

