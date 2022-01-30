Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the December 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BXRX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 2,194,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,570,707. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baudax Bio by 27.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 145,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Baudax Bio by 454.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

