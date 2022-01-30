Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Position Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,607 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

