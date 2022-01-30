Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for 2.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,617,000 after acquiring an additional 221,580 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.