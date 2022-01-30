Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,050,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,154,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

