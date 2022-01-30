Beefy.Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

