Beer Money Hits One Day Volume of $34,771.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $416,288.85 and approximately $34,771.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 356,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

