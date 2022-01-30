Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,025 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,025 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

