Belt 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can currently be bought for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.70 or 0.06816172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,860.68 or 0.99959195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00053060 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

