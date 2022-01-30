Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Update

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the December 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:BENE opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BENE. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Context Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 516,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

