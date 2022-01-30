Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 55.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

